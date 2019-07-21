David H. Hazlett



David H. Hazlett, 72, of Akron, Ohio. passed away on July 5, 2019 at The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. He was born on April 25, 1947 in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Claude Alan Hazlett and Dorothea Mildred (Hawes) Hazlett. On December 20, 1969, he married Betty A. (Ealy) Hazlett, together they shared 49 years of marriage.



David graduated Newcomerstown High School in 1965, went to The University of Akron where he received a degree in education in 1969. He taught for 32 years at Wadsworth Middle School. While at Wadsworth Middle School, he taught several different departments including Special Education, Life and Physical science, Math, and Social Studies. He was the President of the Wadsworth Education association before he retired in 2001.



His hobbies included traveling the railroad with his beloved wife, Betty. Together they traveled 48 states searching for interesting railroads, and taking photographs. They enjoyed visiting many National Parks and Historic sites. His hobby fostered many wonderful friendships. He also enjoyed his model railroads at home. He was the Superintendent of the National Model Railroad Association Mid-Central Region Division I. He loved supporting the hobby.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Alan Hazlett and Dorothea Mildred (Hawes) Hazlett. He is survived by his wife, Betty A (Ealy) Hazlett; sister, Alice Hyre of Kent, Ohio; brother, Byron Hazlett of Oxnard, Calif. and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church located at 800 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305. A luncheon will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Family and Faith Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH (330) 535-9186. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019