David "Dave" H. Pavlovich, 63, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1975. Dave was a U.S. Navy veteran for nearly 20 years serving during Desert Storm. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty; brothers, William "Danny" and James; survived by his wife of 28 years, Victoria; children, Sean (Kasey), Daniel (Erin), Haylee and Luke; grandchildren, Lilly, Olivia and Hannah; along with other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Lindsay Shuman officiating. Inurnment to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Dave's family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Go Fund Me, "In loving memory of David Pavlovich". https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-david-pavlovich?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_susi-sms-welcome