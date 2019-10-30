|
|
David Harold Timmerman, age 81, of Kent, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Kent Health Care after a short illness. David was born February 13, 1938 in Lisbon, to Albert and Gladys Timmerman. David received a Bachelor's and Master's degree of Science in Civil Engineering from Ohio University, and PhD. in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. He was a retired Professor from University of Akron, owned and operated Timmerman Geotechnical Group in Akron. David enjoyed many years as a faculty advisor with the UA concrete canoe team, playing tennis, and was an avid hiker and biker. Member of Kent United Methodist Church and enjoyed many years of volunteer service. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay (Fitzer) Timmerman; daughter, Debbie Christopher of Stow; son, Daniel (Dara) Timmerman of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, and Natalie Timmerman; niece, Jennifer Nagle. He was preceded in death by his son, David Timmerman; parents, Albert Timmerman, and Gladys (McCullough) Timmerman. Calling hours will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Denton officiating. Burial at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019