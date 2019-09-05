|
David Hofmann David Hofmann went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019. He loved being with his family and loved animals, especially his dogs. Dave was known for his cooking talent and was happiest mowing laws for others on his Zero Turn Mower. He will be sadly missed by many as he cheerfully gave his time or talent to help others. He leaves behind his wife, Terrie; sons, Tom Deluca and Chris Hofmann; mother, Anne Beringer, and sisters, Nancy Kulick and Susan Durinsky. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Rd., New Franklin, OH 44319 at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019. Potluck lunch will follow in the church cafe. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019