DOYLESTOWN -- David J. Chmura, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. Dave was born on January 26, 1950 in Cleveland, OH to Edward F. Sr. and Johanna (Nimmrich) Chmura. He then grew up in North Royalton next door to the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Theresa (Glodich) Chmura. Together they created a wonderful life together with their three children. Dave worked for Ohio Packaging Corp. as a truck driver, which he loved doing, until his retirement in 2000. A member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, he never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone. If anyone ever needed anything, they could count on Dave. His passions were his family and his 69 Ford Mustang that he restored with his son-in-law. Preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Chmura Sr; his father and mother-in-law, John and Emily Glodich; he is survived by his wife, Theresa; son, Michael; daughters, Catherine (Ryan) Miller, Deborah (Gene) Morris; grandchildren, Nate Miller, Kevin (Becky) Morris; great grandson, Bryson Morris; mother, Johanna Chmura; brother, Edward F. Jr. (Paula) Chmura; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. To celebrate a great man's life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Calling hours, following Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings, social distancing, and a limit of 50 people in the funeral home, will be held on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312, or the Chippewa Township Fire Department, 464 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)