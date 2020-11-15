CUYAHOGA FALLS - David J. Griesmer, 62, died Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Toledo on September 19, 1958 to Russell Griesmer and the late Colleen (Morgan) Griesmer. David is survived by his father; his wife of 31 years, Patricia (Cain) Griesmer; sister, Lisa (Chris) Schroeder; brothers, Michael (Donna) Griesmer, and Daniel Griesmer; five nieces and nephews, and his two cats, Buddy and Harley. A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. A private family burial will be held in Silver Springs Cemetery, Stow. If attending the service, the family is requiring masks be worn. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1485 Marion Avenue, Akron 44313. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)