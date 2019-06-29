David J. Hamric



Dave Hamric, 75, passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on June 21, 2019.



He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 4, 1943 to the late Richard Hamric and Annie Moyers. Dave was a graduate of Akron North High School, then began his career serving in U.S. Air Force as a Morse code Interpreter; and retired from Nationwide Insurance in 1998. Dave was married to his beautiful bride, Roseanne (Yacovazzi) Hamric for 54 years. Dave enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, and loved having his grandchildren around.



Dave is survived by his wife, Roseanne Hamric; daughters, Tammy Gouge (Steve), Paula (Chad) Willis, and Claudia (Eric) Griffin; grandchildren, Alyssa (Patrick Fye), Stephanie, and Donei Gouge, Joshua Morosko, Kennedy Willis, Victoria, Luke, Reagan, and Charlize Greenlee, Elena and Jeremy Griffin.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Dave's name to the Akron Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State St., Akron, OH 44302. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019