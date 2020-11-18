David J. Johnson, born to Dr. Berman E. Johnson and Betty J. (Watson) Johnson on August 13, 1956 in Cleveland, OH, passed away due to medical complications on November 11, 2020 in Berea, OH. He was preceded in death by parents, Dr. Berman E. Johnson and Betty J. Johnson. He is survived by sisters, Joyce (Johnson) Behati of Sacramento, CA, Sandy Stallworth of Copley, OH, Belita M. Johnson of Akron, OH and Rosemary Johnson of Atlanta, GA; brothers, George Q. Johnson of Akron, OH and Carlos C. Johnson of Las Vegas, NV and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Memorial service will immediately follow. Services will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
