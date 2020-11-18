1/1
David J. Johnson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Johnson, born to Dr. Berman E. Johnson and Betty J. (Watson) Johnson on August 13, 1956 in Cleveland, OH, passed away due to medical complications on November 11, 2020 in Berea, OH. He was preceded in death by parents, Dr. Berman E. Johnson and Betty J. Johnson. He is survived by sisters, Joyce (Johnson) Behati of Sacramento, CA, Sandy Stallworth of Copley, OH, Belita M. Johnson of Akron, OH and Rosemary Johnson of Atlanta, GA; brothers, George Q. Johnson of Akron, OH and Carlos C. Johnson of Las Vegas, NV and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Memorial service will immediately follow. Services will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Memorial service
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
To the Johnson Family; May God comfort you and bring you peace always. My condolences.
Monica Cooper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved