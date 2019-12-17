Home

Kelly Kemp Braido Patron Funeral Home and Crematory
702 E Main St
Barnesville, OH 43713
(740) 425-1135
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelly Kemp Braido Patron Funeral Home and Crematory
702 E Main St
Barnesville, OH 43713
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Barnesville
219 W. Church Street
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Barnesville
219 W. Church Street
David James Wilt


1945 - 2019
David James Wilt Obituary
David James Wilt, 74, of Barnesville, Ohio, and formerly of Akron, Ohio, is now at peace, as he entered his eternal home, December 12, 2019. Born April 20, 1945, in Akron, he was the son of the late Elliott and Grace Bemis Wilt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Marie Wilt, and infant sister, Linda Wilt. Dave's memory will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of those he loved and loved him; his wife of 53 years, Judy Whytsell Wilt of Barnesville; daughter, Heather (Ed) Eberhart of Barnesville; son, Jeffrey (Amy) Wilt of Englewood; and grandchildren, Lilly, Jossalynne, Anna, Dawson, Zander, Benjamin, and Reagan; sisters, Kathy (Mark) Arnold of North Canton and Barbara (Ken) Owensby of South Carolina; brother, Dennis (Cindy) Wilt of Ellet; many friends; and his grandpuppy, Cutch, who lifted Dave's spirit and together, they shared a special bond. Dave was a member and Deacon at the First Christian Church of Barnesville. He worked for many years in data processing at B.F. Goodrich in Akron and also in the maintenance department at Briarwood Nursing Home in Stow. He had a great love for his family, shared a special bond with his grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their many events. Dave enjoyed sweets, was a sports enthusiast, a big Ohio State Buckeye fan, and enjoyed high school football. He previously enjoyed his volunteer time at Turkeyfoot Elementary School. Dave was a tremendously kind person and impacted many lives. He worked for Patron Funeral Homes and Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido several years prior to his health issues. Sharing a special friendship with Jim and Sue Patron, he was always there to support and encourage them and never missed sending them holiday greetings. His friendship will always hold a special place in their hearts. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00pm, Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 702 E. Main Street, Barnesville and Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 am until the time of service, beginning at 11:00 am, at the First Christian Church of Barnesville, 219 W. Church Street. Pastor Ed Eberhart and Pastor Don Eberhart will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the 5 Loaves Food Ministry at First Christian Church. Those wishing to reminisce, share their prayers, or condolences, please visit: patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
