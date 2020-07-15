THEN AND NOW David J. Harris, 60, a precious son of God, left this worldly life to be at peace with his Father in Heaven July 7, 2020. He was born in Akron and received his education and worked for Weaver Industries. David loved to bowl and was a fun-loving, caring guy who everyone loved. David's whole earthly family embraced him as the wonderful gift he was to us. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara; brother, Leonard Jr. "Skip"; dear friend, Sue Todoroff; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding him to his final destination were his father, Leonard Sr. and sister, Suzanne. David's love will warm our hearts forever. As a tribute to him, please make a pledge to "love one another". A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Pastor Mike Castelli officiating. Per local mandate, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the REM Donner Group Home, 5445 Donner Dr., Clinton, OH 44216. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com