David John Canavan
1949 - 2020
David Canavan, 71, passed away July 27, 2020. Born on April 2, 1949 to Donald E. and Meryl Canavan. He grew up at Meadowbrook Lake in Stow. David was a graduate of Stow High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved Cleveland Indian's baseball and Browns Football. David was a beautiful loving soul who always put family first! He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald. David is survived by his wife, June; daughters, Nicole (Dan) Crafton, Corinne (Chris) Brown, Patricia Schaefer; son, Butch (Heather Beaird) Joseph; brothers, Jim (Barb) Canavan and Joel Canavan; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who he adored. He also leaves multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dad was truly a walking miracle. He fought through so much the past 10 years and now is complete and whole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Acker- Moore Post VFW 4738, 3733 Fishcreek Road, Stow, OH 44224. A private service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
