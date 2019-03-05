Services Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services 131 North Canton Road Akron , OH 44305 (330) 784-3334 Resources More Obituaries for David Swartz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David John Swartz

David John Swartz went to be with our Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. He lost the battle here on earth, but he won everlasting life in heaven. Even though David struggled every day, David never once complained, he just did what he had to do to get through the day and always took one day at a time.



David was born January 13, 1934, in his beloved hometown of Akron, Ohio, to the late Charles and Stella (Shegogue) Swartz.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Maurer; brother, Charles Swartz; niece, Susan Maurer Lorinchack; nephews, David Maurer, David Swartz and Douglas Swartz; and his mother-in-law, and dear friend, Viola McDonald.



David leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Shawanna C. Swartz of 38 ½ years; son, Charles L. Swartz (from David's first marriage to Susan Rochester Swartz); two grandsons, Zander and Xavier Swartz, all of Ward, Colorado; sister-in-law, Kathy Marinos of Rocklin, California; nieces, Renee Swarts of Rocklin, California, Michelle (Michael) Davidson, of Tualatin, Oregon; nephew, Jeffrey Swartz of Roseville, California and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.



David graduated from East High School in January, 1953. He worked at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company while finishing his senior year. During high school, David joined the Marines ROTC.



After high school, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and served his country proudly during the Korean War. He worked as a Deputy for the Summit County Sherriff's Office and was a special deputy for years. David moved to California where he and his brother Charles co-owned Mission Tires. David also worked in construction for many years.



After his father became ill in 1974, David moved back to Akron, to take care of both of his parents until their deaths.



David worked as a City of Akron Building Inspector from 1975 until his retirement March 1, 2000, where he took pride in helping the citizens of Akron whether it be the expansion of a business downtown or a homeowner making repairs to his/her home.



David was a member of the Visitation of Mary Catholic Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Akron; Mount Akra Masonic Lodge #680; Tadmor Shriners; The Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Cuyahoga Falls Chapter 225; the Grand Council Royal and Select Masons of Ohio, Cuyahoga Falls Council #144; and the Cuyahoga Falls Commandery #83, Knights Templar. David was also a member of the American Legion, Post #0888; the National Rifle Association of America and AARP. He was a past member of the Duck's Unlimited, Inc., and the Five County Building Officials Association.



David was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and uncle.



David loved working with his hands. He enjoyed his building projects, remodeling his home, cooking, gardening (he loved working in his rose gardens), feeding the birds, and traveling. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved family gatherings where he could barbeque.



David was a very special man who was loved and remembered forever by everyone he met, because he left a lasting memory of kindness, love, compassion, understanding, wisdom, devotion, caring and generosity. David loved his community and his country.



He was always there for not only family and friends, but strangers should they need a helping hand. David never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He always focused on the positive and saw only the good in people.



David loved the time he spent with his "beloved buddies" from his childhood-school days. He got a group of them together back in the late 1970's and they met every Saturday for breakfast until David was so ill he wasn't able to attend any longer in 2017. David loved each of them as brothers.



To Those I Love:



If I should ever leave you whom I love



To go along the Silent Way,



Grieve not,



Nor speak of me with tears,



But laugh and talk



Of me as if I were beside you there.



(I'd come I'd come, could I but find a way!



But would not tears and grief be barriers?)



And when you hear a song or



See a bird I loved,



Please do not let the thought of me be sad…



For I am loving you just as I always have…



You were so good to me!



There are so many things I wanted still



To do so many things to say to you…



Remember that I did not fear—



It was just leaving you that was so hard to face…



We cannot see Beyond…



But this I know:



I loved you so -



Twas heaven here with you!



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home at 131North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio.



The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Visitation of Mary Catholic Church at 87 Broad Street, Akron, Ohio, with visitation one-half hour prior to the service with Father Jonathan Zingales officiating. Interment will be held at the East Akron Cemetery at 1135 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of David's favorite charities: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607-1435.