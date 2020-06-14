David Joseph Lanni
David J. Lanni passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020 at the VA hospital in Houston, TX at the age of 71. He was born December 26, 1948 in Akron, OH. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army to learn about an up-and-coming technology which led to what we now know as Personal Computers. After training in computer systems in the military, he would go on to become a UNIX systems administrator, eventually retiring from Westfield Insurance. He loved everything there was to do with computers: building, programming, teaching, and even gaming. He had a passion for collecting Presidential memorabilia, stamps, and state quarters, as well as stories. Stories that he would tell over and over again, no matter how many times you told him you'd already heard it. He was a proud veteran, and a member of the Free Masons at Ernest F. Schaefer Lodge, and the Yusef Khan Grotto. Most importantly, he was a kind soul, a generous and loving father/grandfather, and a helper to all in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret, and sister, Beverly. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Terrie); daughter, Julie; grandkids, Alexis, Samuel, and Jane; brothers, Gene (Barb), Dennis (Linda), sisters Paula, Joanne (Carol), and Marie; many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be no funeral services. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his remains will be interred at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Condolences may be left online at https://www.houstontxcremation.com/obituary/David-Lanni. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project on his behalf at https:// www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
