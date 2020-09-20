David J. Robinson was born in Akron, Ohio on November 11, 1937. Being the oldest of nine children, he was always there for his family. His sense of responsibility and caring for others was evident over the years and he was always ready to help when needed. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Martha Robinson, and his in-laws Lanford and Beulah Croskey. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Laura (Croskey) married 60 years; his daughters, Nancy Zahn of Dalton, GA, Judy Wallace (Jim) of Akron; granddaughters, April Wickes (James) of Dalton, GA, Jennifer Taylor (Zack) of Sylvania, GA, Paige McKinney (Andrew), Madison McKinney (Jon) of Akron, Gabrielle Wallace of Akron, Darin Fink (Cindy) of Akron. He was blessed to be able to enjoy his great-grandchildren, Adison, Beau, Eden, Nora and Elijah, who will arrive in December, all from Georgia and Leah, Samantha, Emily and Cameron, all of Akron, Ohio. He will be missed by all of his brothers and sisters and their children, Paul and Annmarie Robinson, Jim and Nancy Robinson, Robert and Michele Robinson, Richard and June Robinson, Michael and Denise Robinson, Kathleen and Ron Little, Maryanne and Jerry Myslinski, Susie and Scott Turpin. He will be missed by special family Susan Watkins and Lowell and Cheryl Croskey. At last count, there are 18 nieces and nephews and 30 great nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. Dave graduated from Garfield High school in 1955 and went on to the University of Akron where he received his BSEE in 1963. He took a position at NASA's Lewis Research in Cleveland. He received his master's degree in Engineering from Case Tech in Cleveland in 1967. After a few years, he decided to try teaching and became a professor at the University of Akron's Community & Technical College. He became a full professor and was at the university until his retirement in 1996. Being the ardent student, always wanting to learn something new, he went back to school and entered the University of Akron's School of Law where he received his Law Degree in 1976. This opened doors to help even more people as he practiced elder law from his home office. The door was always open, people came to him for advice and he was there to help. Dave was community minded and enjoyed working on projects. Over the years he was part of the U of A Faculty Board, Leadership Akron Council, Copley-Norton Lions Club, Akron Bar Association, Copley Township Board of Zoning Appeals, Guardian Angels Catholic Church Holy Name Society. He also enjoyed all his friends at Copley United Methodist Church. Our hearts are heavy with the sadness of not being able to be with him now, but we know that he is at peace and happy in the loving arms of his Lord Jesus Christ. Everyone who knew Dave enjoyed his sense of humor as well as his sense of honor. He always had a funny story to share or a word of encouragement for everyone. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 24th at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Copley, Ohio. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. COVID PROTOCOLS will be in place, therefore masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste E, Uniontown, OH 44685, The Copley Outreach Center, 1502 S. Cleveland-Mass Rd., Copley, OH 44321 or the charity of your choice
.