David Kattan passed away peacefully September 19, 2020 while watching the Cleveland Indians game after a 4 month battle with cancer. David was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mildred and his sister, Ellen Butorac. David and his family came to Akron from Los Angeles in 1969. Shortly after arriving in Ohio, he attended the University of Akron. In 1971 he met his wife, Susan and they married in 1976. David started his professional career in advertising until he joined his father at Akron Extruders in 1976. He ended his career by starting his own representative agency. David loved his family, tennis, and baseball. He was continuously involved in all of his kids and grandchildren's activities and sports throughout his life. We would like to thank the following people and organizations for their love and support: Seidman Cancer Center, Hanna House, Crossroads Hospice, Gifted Hands, as well as David's friends and family. A special thank you to Dr. Bruce and Debbie Gerlach. David is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lindsay; son, Justin (Tricia); grandchildren, Brady and Allie; his sister, Diane; and other loving family members. Due to the current health pandemic there will not be any calling hours and a private service only. Donations can be made to Stewart's Caring Place or any charity of your choice
.