David L. Griebling
David L. Griebling, age 62, passed away February 25, 2019.
Born in Akron, he graduated from East High School, and obtained a training certificate from the Chrysler Institute of Engineering.
David was employed at Ray Thomas Chrysler Plymouth and Garrett Olds/Cadillac and others as a mechanic, service writer and service manager. He had a passion for classic American cars, was a classical music enthusiast and enjoyed a hobby of collecting model cars.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marian Griebling, he is survived by cousins, Laura A. Prete and Tricia L. Lehner, and other family members and friends.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, followed by a memorial service at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main Street, Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019