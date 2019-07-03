Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Harmon


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Harmon Obituary
David L. Harmon

David L. Harmon, 64, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away June 30, 2019 at Altercare of Cuyahoga Falls Center. He was born October 9, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard L. Harmon and Louise F. Johnson Harmon.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and brother-in-law, Calvin McNutt.

Forever cherishing David's memory are those who survive; sister, Gail McNutt of Akron; brother, Charles (Tina) Harmon of Green; and several nieces and nephews.

David was a 1973 graduate of Ellet High School. He enjoyed woodworking and the creativity with each and every step, as he watched his designs from the image he would project, until their final beauty was completed.

In honoring David's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Private interment will take place with David's family at a later date. The family has entrusted Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, in honoring his wishes.

Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences may visit: heckerpatronfunealhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now