David L. Harmon



David L. Harmon, 64, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away June 30, 2019 at Altercare of Cuyahoga Falls Center. He was born October 9, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard L. Harmon and Louise F. Johnson Harmon.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and brother-in-law, Calvin McNutt.



Forever cherishing David's memory are those who survive; sister, Gail McNutt of Akron; brother, Charles (Tina) Harmon of Green; and several nieces and nephews.



David was a 1973 graduate of Ellet High School. He enjoyed woodworking and the creativity with each and every step, as he watched his designs from the image he would project, until their final beauty was completed.



In honoring David's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Private interment will take place with David's family at a later date. The family has entrusted Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, in honoring his wishes.



Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences may visit: heckerpatronfunealhome.com.