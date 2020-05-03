David L. Harris, 83, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 55 years. Dave served his country and was in the U.S. Army. Dave graduated from Buchtel High School, and went on to vocational school to be an automotive technician. He was an avid race car fan and competed in midget car racing. Dave owned many businesses in the auto industry and retired from United Dental Associates. Dave is the son of the late Leo and Helen Harris. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra; and children: Deborah (Rob), A.J. (Cathy), David (Debbie). Grandchildren: Cody, Mitchell, Claire, Grace, Chloe, A.J., Ariana, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings; Leo, Gladys, Donald, and Kenneth. A private service was held on May 2nd at Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park. Dave will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.