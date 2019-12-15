|
David L. Hernandez, Jr., age 47, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at UH Portage Medical Center. Dave was born August 14, 1972, in Boston, Massachusetts, to David and Rosalie (Baglia) Hernandez. Dave loved his wife, his three sons, siblings, and many nieces and nephews-and his friends. And it showed. He had a contagious smile and a one of a kind sense of humor. He was a mentor and friend to many people; always an ear to listen and the one there to help figure things out and get through a tough situation. All while remaining calm and cool, most likely with a cigar in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. God blessed Dave with wisdom and intuition. He never met a stranger and he knew how to read people in a very unique way. That ability allowed him to excel in his life, his work, and at the poker table...one of his major passions. Dave loved to travel, especially finding unique areas of the world to enjoy the beauty, culture, and new people. He was also an avid Cleveland and Ohio State sports fan. Dave was co-founder and Vice President of Hernandez Construction Services of Akron, Ohio. He was instrumental in expanding the company from a local construction business to a national presence, building for some of the largest real estate developers around the country. Dave had his hands in everything. He loved what he did, but especially loved the people that he met, the relationships that were developed, and the problem-solving that came with each day. To say that Dave leaves a hole and will be greatly missed is an understatement. He is survived by his wife, Kara Hernandez; sons, Aaron D. Hernandez, Manny D. Hernandez, and Kellan T. Hernandez; brothers, Stephen L. VanOrden, James K. Hernandez, and Scott Hernandez; sisters Angela R. Hernandez, and Dana Sage; nephews Gabriel, Jack, Julian, Maddox, Jeffrey, Taylor, and Nick; nieces Samantha, Alexis, Haley, Hunter, Alyssa, Leah, Erika, Emily, and Lindsey; mother-in-law Doris Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Rosalie (Baglia) Hernandez. Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00PM on Friday, December 20th, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow immediately at 4:00PM. Memorials may be made in Dave's honor to Oasis Outreach Opportunity, http://www.oasisakron.org. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle, or send flowers, please visit the Tribute Wall at https://www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019