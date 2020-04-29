|
David L. Hulmes, "Dave", age 70, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on October 21, 1949 in Akron, the son of the late Charles Hulmes and Joyce (nee Redding) Hulmes. Dave was a 1967 graduate of Green High School and was retired from Ford Motor Co., working at both Walton Hills and Brookpark facilities. Dave was a quiet man with a dry sense of humor. If you knew Dave, you were always waiting for him to say something funny and witty. He loved sporting clays, watching the Cleveland Indians, working on old corvettes and being with his family. He enjoyed his job and loved working with his friends who became like family to him. Other than his parents; Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hulmes; his in-laws, Richard and Betty (nee Gay) Wyatt. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, the former Judith Wyatt, whom he married on September 11, 1978; his daughter and love of his life, Courtney Hulmes; his two sisters, Barbara (Pete) Conte and Ginni (John) Tuggle; his aunt, Delores Pryor; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice and all the nurses who cared for him. Also, a huge thank you to our friends and neighbors for all the support and kindness. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020