David L. Lucas, 69, passed away January 16, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Robert and Virgie "Jackie" (Hunt) Lucas, earned his barber's license at the age of 14 and enjoyed being a drummer in a band as a youth. David enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17 and was a decorated Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an expert marksman, served in the airborne division and with the military police. He spent the last 8 years of his service stationed in Alaska as director of MP Wildlife, and retired with 24 years of service. After his time in the military, David was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting and fishing, and even had his own charter fishing company. He also was a Carroll County Deputy Sheriff. He is survived by his sisters, Charlotte (Tony) Ficarra and Yvonne Johnston; nieces and nephews, Wendall Jackson Jr., Kim Teodosio, and Bryan, Jason and Angela Ficarra; long-time dear friend, Ellen; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, followed by burial with military honors conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020