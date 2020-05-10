David L. Nixon
1951 - 2020
David L. Nixon, "Dave", age 69, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1951 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late George and Betty (nee Griffith) Nixon. Dave grew up in Goodyear Heights, Ohio and graduated from East High School. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Other than his parents; David was preceded in death by his sister, Georgianna Baltzer. Survivors include his children, Hollie (Chris) Knuckles, Jeremy (Jenna Waterhouse) Nixon and Jessica (Jacob) Plummer; his grandchildren, Sierra Knuckles, Tristan Plummer, Ava Nixon, Caleb Plummer, Rowan Plummer and Lillia Plummer. His sisters also survive, Jane (Terry) Brannan and Joan (Michael) Pircio; his cousin, Randy Griffith and many more extended family. Due to current gathering restrictions, due to covid-19, a private service will be held. He will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. All services have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
