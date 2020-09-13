CUYAHOGA FALLS -- David L. Park, 65, passed away September 6, 2020. He was a 1974 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School going on to do automotive paint and body work for Arnold's Collision. He enjoyed restoring cars, drag racing, fishing and he was involved with the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club. David loved spending time with his family, cooking for them at his many family get togethers. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Preceded in death by his father, William; brother, Gerald and niece, Marie; he is survived by his special friend, Laura; mother, Mona; brothers, Dale (Darlene) and Craig and sister, Belinda (Bill) and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and his beloved Lab, Miss Ninja. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com