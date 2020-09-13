1/1
David L. Park
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- David L. Park, 65, passed away September 6, 2020. He was a 1974 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School going on to do automotive paint and body work for Arnold's Collision. He enjoyed restoring cars, drag racing, fishing and he was involved with the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club. David loved spending time with his family, cooking for them at his many family get togethers. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Preceded in death by his father, William; brother, Gerald and niece, Marie; he is survived by his special friend, Laura; mother, Mona; brothers, Dale (Darlene) and Craig and sister, Belinda (Bill) and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and his beloved Lab, Miss Ninja. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved