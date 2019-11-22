Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
David L. Pulley


1937 - 2019
David L Pulley, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on November 20, 2019. David was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to George and Eva (Jacobs) Pulley on July 10, 1937. He was an avid sports fan of all sports, but in particular was a die hard Browns fan. He loved working in and taking care of the yard with mom, and it was said that he could grow grass on cement. He had a great sense of humor, but most importantly he was dedicated to his family. David was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nan Pulley. He is survived by daughter, Diana (Marty) Dunphy; sons, David Pulley and Doug (Tina) Pulley; daughter, Debi (Jim) Bowery; sisters, Dixie Crow and Barbara (Charles) Scrattish; brother, James Pulley; grandchildren, Michelle (Joe) McCrackin, Jenny (Brandon) Finnell, Danny (Tricia) Pulley, Jessica Pulley, Blake Pulley, Dylan Pulley, Matt (Candace) Bowery, Staci Bowery, Ami Bowery, and great grand-children, Cameron McCrackin, Calvin and Charlotte Finnell, Connor and Emmett Pulley, Gwendolyn and Amelia Bowery. He was preceded in death by his father, George Pulley; mother, Eva (Jacobs) Pulley; sister, Donna Amburn; brothers, Robert Pulley, Richard Pulley, Eugene Pulley, Charles Pulley and John Pulley. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224 for visitation Saturday, November 23 from 2 to 4 PM where a service will be held immediately following. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
