David L. Rickenbacker, 57, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A resident of Green, he was a graduate of Garfield High School, Class of 1981. David was the owner of Ace Brothers Plumbing and Heating and was a member of the PHCC and the Chapel. Preceded in death by his brother, Dale Rickenbacker and his dog, "Faith"; survived by his daughters, Emily Rickenbacker and Abbigail Rickenbacker; mother of his children, Brenda Rickenbacker; father, Lincoln (Barbara) Rickenbacker; mother, Dolly Rickenbacker; brother, Edward Rickenbacker; sister, Tina Rickenbacker; nephews, Logan, Trent, Jason, Trevor, Cole and Ashton; along with other relatives and friends. David was passionate and driven. He loved sun tanning, his cowboy boots, clogging, Elvis and Prince. He was always ready to buy the next best thing and was the best dressed man, who enjoyed a top shelf drink. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. David's funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials.