1/1
David L. Rickenbacker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Rickenbacker, 57, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A resident of Green, he was a graduate of Garfield High School, Class of 1981. David was the owner of Ace Brothers Plumbing and Heating and was a member of the PHCC and the Chapel. Preceded in death by his brother, Dale Rickenbacker and his dog, "Faith"; survived by his daughters, Emily Rickenbacker and Abbigail Rickenbacker; mother of his children, Brenda Rickenbacker; father, Lincoln (Barbara) Rickenbacker; mother, Dolly Rickenbacker; brother, Edward Rickenbacker; sister, Tina Rickenbacker; nephews, Logan, Trent, Jason, Trevor, Cole and Ashton; along with other relatives and friends. David was passionate and driven. He loved sun tanning, his cowboy boots, clogging, Elvis and Prince. He was always ready to buy the next best thing and was the best dressed man, who enjoyed a top shelf drink. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. David's funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
My Deepest sympathies to the family. Prayers to all. The Lucas family.
Jeff Lucas
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved