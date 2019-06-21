David L. Rowles



David L. Rowles, 75, son and dedicated caretaker of Robert and Violet Rowles of Akron, OH, and brother of Margret "Peg" Johnston and Dr. Donald Rowles (Marcia), passed away on June 20. He was the beloved, sweet father of three daughters, Pamela McCauley (Rodney), Deborah Orostin (Mark, and Carrie Pierce (Michael), and nine grandchildren, Tara, Austin, Meghan, Ryan, Dylan, Chas, Sean, Andrew, and Morgan, all of whom he had heartfelt pride and joy for. Also survived by Barbara Hausch Rowles, Cynthia Platt Rowles, and in-laws.



A life in service to others, Dave enjoyed camaraderie with life-long friends in Boy Scouts and as Chaplain of Lynx Club through East High ('62), and served in Ohio National Guard supporting aftermath of historic operations of the time (Kent State Shootings, Teamster Labor Strikes, Akron Riots). He was an Elder/Deacon/Choir Member at Southington Christian Church, President of East Ohio Gas Credit Union, Leader of Junior Achievement, and member of Youth Choir at Goodyear Heights Methodist and of Fraternal Order of Police.



David began his career as a Printing Apprentice at F. W. Orth Printing and as the Night Service Manager of JC Penney Auto Repair while conducting leak detection for East Ohio Gas, where he was appointed Division Supervisor. As a diligent worker, he never gave up the opportunity to lend a helping hand to friends and loved ones as a jack of all trades, such as woodcraft, electronics, tax accounting, variety of mechanics, and was known for his delicious mac salad!



Jovial Dave enjoyed clowning around with a love of laughter, bringing joy with comical and witty humor. He grasped the beauty of life through a deep love of family and music, and shared affections and sentiments through his soulful spirit and twinkling eyes.



Special thanks to the staff at Arbors at Stow, Pebble Creek Rehabilitation Center, Summit Adult Day Services, and Dawn Anderson for their loving care of "Uncle Dave", and especially his daughter, Carrie Pierce, during many years living with Alzheimer's Disease. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : .



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A service will be held on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Canton.