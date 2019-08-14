Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
David L. Smith Sr.


1946 - 2019
David L. Smith Sr. Obituary
David L. Smith Sr. David L. Smith Sr., age 73, of Stow, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. David was born March 24, 1946 in Akron, to David and Ruby (Beyerle) Smith. He was a member of St. Patrick Church and Knights of Columbus. Dave was a mortgage broker servicing Portage County for many years. He was a member of the Ravenna Elks, National Association of Real Estate Brokers and the Akron Board of Realtors. Dave was an avid golfer and was a member of several golf leagues. He is survived by wife, Sharon Smith; sons, David (Kim) Jr., Mark (Heather), Ryan and Sean (Meredith) Smith; grandchildren, Megan Smith and David Smith. He was preceded in death by parents, David and Ruby (Beyerle) Smith; and sister Sandra Crock. Calling hours will be held 5 - 7 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Patrick Church with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
