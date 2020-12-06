1/1
David Lawrence Binns
David Lawrence Binns, 78, of Uniontown, passed away on December 4, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. He was born on May 11, 1942 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Green High School in 1961. He was a self-taught talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. He loved watching western shows and movies, and playing poker with his friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn Binns; brother, Charles Cramer; sister, Barbara Cramer; and brother-in-law, David Joiner. Left to cherish Dave's memory are his wife 56 years, Marlene Binns (nee Crine); sons, David Troy (Alex John Astorga), Bryan Scott, Mont Gregory, and Eric Jason Binns; grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, and Seth Binns; sisters-in-law, Juanita (Jerry) Reymann, Margie Joiner, and Gloria Boothe; along with many other extended family members and friends. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Masks are required and please observe social distancing.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
