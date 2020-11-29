David Lawrence Drown age 73, received his golden ticket while surrounded by his family after a long illness on November 23, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Kathleen Drown; his two daughters, Melissa Mondy (Jason Miller) and Christine (Ken) Watson; two step children, Russel (Danielle) Kirby and Bridget Kirby, and seven grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ruth and Lawrence Drown. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com
.