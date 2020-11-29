1/1
David Lawrence Drown
1946 - 2020
David Lawrence Drown age 73, received his golden ticket while surrounded by his family after a long illness on November 23, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Kathleen Drown; his two daughters, Melissa Mondy (Jason Miller) and Christine (Ken) Watson; two step children, Russel (Danielle) Kirby and Bridget Kirby, and seven grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ruth and Lawrence Drown. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
206 Front Street
Berea, OH 44017
(440) 234-1331
