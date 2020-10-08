1/
David Lee Alexoff
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Alexoff was born on October 6, 1942 and passed away October 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra. Dave Alexoff is survived by his three children, David of Tampa, Florida, Camela (Peek) of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Dan of Brimfield, Ohio. Dave's wishes for a cremation are being honored. Friends and family will be received Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield, Ohio. There will be a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Freedom Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
07:00 PM
First Freedom Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved