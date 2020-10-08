David Lee Alexoff was born on October 6, 1942 and passed away October 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra. Dave Alexoff is survived by his three children, David of Tampa, Florida, Camela (Peek) of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Dan of Brimfield, Ohio. Dave's wishes for a cremation are being honored. Friends and family will be received Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield, Ohio. There will be a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.







