David Lee "Bulldog" Drummond, age 87, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1933 in Toledo, OH to Arnold and Lida Hennacy Drummond. David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane (Joe) Fazio. David worked at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, retiring after 42 years as a journeyman machinist. He was a lifetime member of the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club. Over the years he loved watching racing of all kinds in person or on TV, especially NASCAR. He was known for his favorite color being purple, and he loved the bond he had with his cat, Sinbad. David traveled with his wife and children to many states, hauling a trailer for weeks at a time, which allowed his family to have many adventures and see many national parks and roadside attractions. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elaine; children, Debbie (Dan) Tulodzieski, Denise (Anthony) Nicolino, Dennis (Cathy) Drummond, Cindy (Doug) Naelitz; grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Keith, Jessica (Jim) Darby, Melissa (Joseph) Wise, Jacqueline (James) Ahlstrom, Alicia (William) Hudnall, Matthew (Rita) Tulodzieski, Christopher (Katie) Tulodzieski, Caitlin (Erick) Zoumberakis, Amanda (Chad) Forrest, Joshua (Doresha) Drummond, and Bryan Naelitz; 23 great-grandchildren, and three more on the way. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation and service for David will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus, and a public celebration of David's life will take place at a later date. Please continue to support David's family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on NewcomerAkron.com. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020