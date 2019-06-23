|
David Lee
Hill, Sr.
David Lee Hill, Sr. was called home on June 14, 2019.
He was a 1963 South High graduate and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ophelia and Louis Hill Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory children, David (Debra) Hill of Columbus, Ohio and Tracy (Eric) Mitchell of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Takyra, Deanna, Seleena, Douglas, Jeremiah and Serranno; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A home going service will immediately follow. Pastor Jeffrey Dennis, eulogizing. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1421 Orlando Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
