Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map

David LeRoy Yeager


1935 - 2020
David LeRoy Yeager Obituary
SILVER LAKE - David LeRoy Yeager, 84, died February 9, 2020, surrounded by family. Dave was born in Youngstown, Feb. 12, 1935. He lived in Andover, Cuyahoga Falls, and Boardman, before moving to Silver Lake in 1971. Dave was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. He began his career at Ohio Edison (OE) while still in college. He retired from OE in 1997. Dave attended MIT and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown University. He completed an executive management program at Harvard Graduate School of Business. Through continued education, he maintained memberships in professional organizations long into retirement. ave enjoyed golf, sailing, and travel. Dave contributed his talents to the community throughout his life. His service to the church included being a Stephen Minister and Chair of the Administrative Board. He was on various advisory boards at Akron General Hospital and on Hiram College's Board of Visitors. Until his death, he was Advisor to the Board of Trustees of Silver Lake Estates. Dave volunteered with the for nearly fifty years. He served as member and president of the boards of Summit County and the Ohio Division. He was a delegate to the National Assembly. Dave was instrumental in bringing successful fund-raising and public awareness events to the Akron area: , , and the Cattle Baron's Ball. In 2008, he received the St. George Award for his service. Family is grateful to the many friends, neighbors, colleagues, and clergy who visited, sent cards, prayed for Dave, and offered other support during his illness. Many thanks are due the staff of the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center who provided excellent care and comfort in Dave's final days; and thanks to the supporters who make the Care Center possible. Preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy C and Marjorie Yeager, Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret (Peg); children, David (Lisa), Karen (Richard) Yeager-Stiver, and Ellen; granddaughter, Alissa; great grandchildren, Marley and Miles Nasca; brother, LeRoy (Mary Sue) and sister, Joyce (Richard) Adair. A funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 17, 11:00 AM, at First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Calling hours will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 6:00-8:00 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (address above) or , 3500 Embassy Pkwy., Ste. 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
