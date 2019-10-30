|
"With You We Fought" DOYLESTOWN -- David Lukezic, 60, went home to be with his heavenly father October 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. David fought a courageous battle with cancer and in the end won his wings. David was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved by many and will be missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by the love of his life LuAnn Lukezic, who would've celebrated their 30-year anniversary October 28, 2019. His daughter, Wendy Fluharty and her husband, Bob Fluharty; his grandchildren: Brittany, Courtney, Marisa, Nathan and their spouses and fiancÃ©s. His sons, Edward Swiger and Richard Swiger and their children. Nine great-grandchildren and one on the way. His brothers and sister, Tony (Peggy), Priscilla (George) Skleres, Edward (Laura), Michael (FiancÃ©- Lorraine Butler). He is also leaving behind his two nieces, Nicolle, Brooke and their spouses; and one nephew, Eric; aunt, Polly Valencheck and numerous cousins. David was preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Jennie Lukezic; In-laws, Joseph and Mary Matuch and many family members wearing their wings too. Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorial Service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wayne County Humane Society or the Akron Zoo. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
