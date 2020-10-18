1/1
David M. Bragg
David M. Bragg, age 76, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. He was born in Akron on February 25, 1944 to the late Chester and Janice Brannon Bragg. David will be dearly missed by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Ohse; children, Janice (Stan) Andrus and Matthew Bragg; grandchildren, Janelle and Russell Andrus; many cousins and nephews. He served in the United States Army, and retired from Shell Chemical in 2000. David had an eccentric and artistic personality, and his handlebar mustache was unmistakable. Per David's wishes, there will be no services, and cremation has taken place. To leave a message for David's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Those who wish may make donations in David's name to their local Humane Society.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
