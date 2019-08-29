|
David M. Kelly David M. Kelly, 70, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH on January 24,1949. David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Jane Kelly and younger brother, Dan Kelly. David is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Charles Kelly (fiancee, Katie Fox); daughter, Cristina Stahl; his beloved dog, Malley; sisters, Kathy (David) Boone and Mary Ann (Arvind) Rana; brothers-in-law, Bob (Barb) Ruman and Dave Ruman; aunt, Regina (William) DeShon; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. David was a lifelong resident of Akron. He was employed by Bridgestone/Firestone where he worked for 44 years until his retirement in 2011. He served for six years in the United States Army Reserve. The family will greet friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francesca Residence, 39 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019