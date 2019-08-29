Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Kelly


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Kelly Obituary
David M. Kelly David M. Kelly, 70, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH on January 24,1949. David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Jane Kelly and younger brother, Dan Kelly. David is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Charles Kelly (fiancee, Katie Fox); daughter, Cristina Stahl; his beloved dog, Malley; sisters, Kathy (David) Boone and Mary Ann (Arvind) Rana; brothers-in-law, Bob (Barb) Ruman and Dave Ruman; aunt, Regina (William) DeShon; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. David was a lifelong resident of Akron. He was employed by Bridgestone/Firestone where he worked for 44 years until his retirement in 2011. He served for six years in the United States Army Reserve. The family will greet friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a service immediately following at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francesca Residence, 39 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now