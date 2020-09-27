David M. Kroah, age 70 of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on August 30, 1950 in Akron to the late Raymond and Marjorie Kroah. David was a gifted mechanic and auto enthusiast. He retired from the City of Akron Highway Department. Later in life, David accepted Christ as his Savior and we are assured of his place in Heaven. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by many lifelong friends. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly (Trenton) Gresham and their sons, David and Raymond, Denise (Thomas) Timmons and their daughter, Paige (Luis) Acevedo, parents of twins Mila and Adelaide. Also surviving are his sisters, Dianne Humker and Janice (Paul) Norfolk, nephew, Jeffrey (Amy) Norfolk and their children, Brady and Sydney, niece, Jennifer Norfolk (Jason Bonham), her sons, Liam and Stoke, and former wife, Debra Pfahl. Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. The family would like to thank the Laurels of Canton and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of David. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.