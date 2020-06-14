David Michael Raff, age 33, sadly passed away on March 26, 2020 after fighting a courageous two-month battle against challenging medical conditions. David struggled his entire life with his bipolar disorder and his self-medicating addiction problems. Due to his bipolar condition you were never sure which personality was going to greet you for the day. Dave was a sensitive, caring young man who loved his family and friends; the love of his life being Titus, his tail waggin buddy who was always by his side. Dave was a risk taker, showing many scars from skateboarding, dirt bike riding and many fast-paced soccer games. Dave was always for the underdog, always trying to help his friends who didn't have the family support he had. Dave tried multiple recovery programs in an attempt to get his life back on track to some sort of normalcy. The demons, however, were always there to tug him back to their side. He and St. Michael fought many difficult battles. The family wishes to thank the many professionals who provided love and support to Dave over the past 23 years. Dave really did appreciate your support and caring even if he didn't tell you that. His challenges seemed to get more difficult with each passing year. Most recently, a heartfelt thank you to the medical staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General ICU and Select Specialty Hospital of Akron. Your compassion and dedication were greatly appreciated by Dave and family. You allowed him to return home and find some peace. David was preceded in death by his brother, Billy; grandparents, Clyde and Neva Behanna of Monongahela, Pa.; grandmother, Mary Chapman and grandpa, Ray Behanna of Akron; and his uncle, Clyde of Osprey, Fla., who loved him dearly. David is survived by his parents, Bill and Eileen Raff of Copley; sister, Kim (Chris) (Everett) of Marysville, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends who will miss him greatly. Dave was an animal lover. He never knew an animal he didn't love. Injured animals always seemed to find Dave knowing he would care for them or find someone who would. He always said, he and Titus rescued each other. If you would like to honor Dave's memory, the family suggests a donation to Maggie's Mission in Sharon Center, Ohio, or an animal shelter of your choice. Dave also enjoyed indulging in some of the simple things of life. So, in Dave's memory have a slice of pizza, a nice salad, a few tacos, some powdered sugar donuts, a Butterfinger bar, or some Sour Patch Kids. Then wash it down with, of course, a blue Mountain Dew. That will make him smile. To our dear son, St. Michael helped you battle the demons your entire life. Now the battle is over, rest in peace knowing so many people loved you dearly. Love, Mom & Dad Burial has taken place. Due to social distancing large gatherings are not permitted. The family would welcome you to visit the gravesite when convenient for you: Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. The staff will be there to assist you during regular business hours. You can also leave condolences and messages on the Hopkins Lawver website. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com