Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
David M. "Mike" Schaaf


1948 - 2019
David M. "Mike" Schaaf Obituary
David M. "Mike" Schaaf David M. "Mike" Schaaf of Green, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at age 70 on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born September 17, 1948 to Floyd and Ellen Schaaf and was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Jeanette Monahan. He is survived by his devoted partner in life, Dawn Tudor; brother, Richard L. (Maria) Schaaf, Sr.; sister, Dorothy Finn; close cousin and friend, Larry Monahan; lifelong friend, Leon Cogar; and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Mike was a proud member of the US Army and a decorated war veteran, serving his country in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. His passions in life were his beloved pets, working on his cars and spending time with friends and family. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 15 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Anyone wishing to travel in procession to the cemetery should gather at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron 44305 at 8:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the at Support.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
