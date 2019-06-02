David M.



Severy III



David M. Severy III passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2019 at the age of 29. David was kind, funny, verbose, brilliant, a musician, and huge hearted, a little wacky, loving, and fun. He graduated from Hudson High School and attended Kent State University.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, David M. Severy I, and Bill and Marge Connell.



He is survived by his fiancee, Katie Faller. Katie you were the love of his life, soulmate and the largest slice of sunshine for David every day, we will forever be grateful to you for all the love you shared and gave to David over the last 12 years. He truly loved you.



David is survived by his parents, Lisa and David Severy. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Austin and Caitlyn Severy; also leaves behind his aunts and uncles, Margaret and Paul Chizeck, Anne and John Freund, Tricia Nettekoven, and Liz and John Kempi; and numerous cousins. David will also be missed by his four legged baby, Bradley, who enjoyed David and Katie's long walks at Brandywine Falls and Nelson Ledges.



Cremation has taken place.