David "Dave" Malcolm Ross, age 73, of Akron, OH passed away Tuesday December 10,2019 at the Bath Manor Special Care Centre in Akron, OH. Mr. Ross was born on September 17, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Bertha (Radcliff) Ross. He was a life-long resident of Summit County. Dave Worked his entire career in the Akron Public Schools and retired as a Head Custodian after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time at classic car shows and with friends and family. He was a member and regularly attended the Akron Baptist Temple. He is survived by his former wife, Leah Dale; two daughters, Carol Mann of Barberton, OH and Marlena Ross of Akron OH; sons, David C Ross of Wooster, OH. and Robert (Kate) Ross of Durham, N.C. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Ross and Robert Ross. Special thanks to Keith R Hofer, attorney and Bernadette Worton. Services to be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 14, 2019