David "Dave" Martine, 70, died September 15, 2020 at Legacy Living in Copley. Dave was born on August 28, 1950 in Akron, OH. He was an engineer for many years at Chemstress Consultant Company. In his spare time he loved to work on his rental properties. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cirella Martine, and his brother, John Jr. Martine. He is survived by his loving companion, Rita Collins; children, Mike Martine, Michelle (Jason) Napier and Kym (Bill) McCourry; and grandchildren, Logan, Carissa, Courtney and Chloe. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road Unit 110, Independence, OH 44131. Special thanks to Legacy Living and Heartland Hospice for all of their support and care during this difficult time.