David Martine
1950 - 2020
David "Dave" Martine, 70, died September 15, 2020 at Legacy Living in Copley. Dave was born on August 28, 1950 in Akron, OH. He was an engineer for many years at Chemstress Consultant Company. In his spare time he loved to work on his rental properties. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cirella Martine, and his brother, John Jr. Martine. He is survived by his loving companion, Rita Collins; children, Mike Martine, Michelle (Jason) Napier and Kym (Bill) McCourry; and grandchildren, Logan, Carissa, Courtney and Chloe. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road Unit 110, Independence, OH 44131. Special thanks to Legacy Living and Heartland Hospice for all of their support and care during this difficult time.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
