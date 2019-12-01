Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for David Swaino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Matthew Swaino


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Matthew Swaino Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN David Matthew Swaino, 54, of Portage Lakes, was called Home to be with the Lord on November, 23, 2019. David was born in Barberton, Ohio on April, 11, 1965. He was a very hard worker and employed at the Akron Beacon Journal for over 20 years. David was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Swaino; mother, Carolyn Munn; wife, Kelly Swaino and brother, Terry Swaino. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Robert Swaino (Jeannie) and Eric Swaino; his uncle, Barry Miller; his daughter, Mariah Smith; grandchildren, Leland, Donovin, and Aubrina; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. At his wishes, cremation will take place with private family services at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now