TOGETHER AGAIN David Matthew Swaino, 54, of Portage Lakes, was called Home to be with the Lord on November, 23, 2019. David was born in Barberton, Ohio on April, 11, 1965. He was a very hard worker and employed at the Akron Beacon Journal for over 20 years. David was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Swaino; mother, Carolyn Munn; wife, Kelly Swaino and brother, Terry Swaino. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Robert Swaino (Jeannie) and Eric Swaino; his uncle, Barry Miller; his daughter, Mariah Smith; grandchildren, Leland, Donovin, and Aubrina; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. At his wishes, cremation will take place with private family services at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019