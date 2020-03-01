|
|
David William McCrork, 41, of Rittman, found eternal peace on Feb. 27, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. Dave was born on Oct. 17, 1978 to Frank W. and Brenda (Casteele) McCrork and was a graduate of Wadsworth High School. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Cindy McCrork of Wadsworth and Tim Bollinger of Rittman; brothers, Brian McCrork and Todd Bollinger; grandparents, Frank J. McCrork and Hilda Douglas and many aunts, uncles and cousins and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Brenda Bollinger on Sept. 6, 2017; brother, Tim Bollinger; grandparents, Charley and Hester Casteele, Harriet McCrork and Ralph Douglas. A small private family service will be held. Remembrances may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020