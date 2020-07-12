David I. Mellinger, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in N. Chesterfield, Virginia. David was born in Akron on January 11, 1935 to the late Charles and Ethel Mellinger and was a lifelong area resident. He married Maxine Mokros in 1954 and worked for the Akron Beacon Journal, retiring in the 1990s. Although David had a passion for sailing, it paled in comparison to his love for God, both of which he shared with his children. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Maxine. He is survived by children David (Misti), Lynda (Lenny) Chapman, & Mark (Jocelyn); grandchildren Kevin (Elizabeth), Brian, Leah & Sarah Mellinger, Lyn, Jonathan (Caitlin), Diana Chapman & Emily (Mason) McCane; great-grandchildren Lucas & Isaac Mellinger, & Lawrence Chapman, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation
(https://www.kidney.org/donation
).