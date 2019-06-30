David Michael Duffey



CUYAHOGA FALLS --



On June 28th, 2019, David Michael Duffey went home to the eternal rest and peace in the arms of his Lord. He was born October 14th,1964 to Virginia and Clark Duffey. Dave was a quiet man of great faith, wisdom, and strength.



He was loved by his family, his church community, his farm cats Gracie and Raven, and many others. He lived his life in service to others, which was reflected in nearly everything he did - helping family, friends, and sometimes even strangers, whenever there was a need. He enjoyed gardening, working with his hands, vintage tractors and was a World War II history enthusiast. He was full of wit and always had a cheesy joke to share. His biggest passion, however, was to help guide, teach, and show love to young men in a ministry for those who are incarcerated. A part of this ministry, in which he was heavily involved, was True North Ministries. This ministry allowed these young men to come out to a local farm to learn about life, new paths, and skills for living. Dave will be greatly missed, but we may be at peace knowing he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Preceded in death by his father, Clark Philip Duffey, grandparents Agnes and Fred Duffey, and Stella and Albert French, he is survived by his mother, Virginia Stauffer and "second dad" Tom Stauffer; his "little" big sister Kathy Duffey; siblings Steven Stauffer (Anji), April Earnest (Reed), Terri Berry (John), Stacy Haag (Jeff); uncles, Sid French, Gary French, Brad French, and Michael French (Debbie); nephews and nieces as well as many other extended family members.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 5 p.m., where Pastor Les Sutherland will conduct service Monday, 11 a.m. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to True North Ministries, 3465 South Arlington Road, #E-174, Akron 44312.



(REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019