David Michael Gula, 66, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 22, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was born May 25, 1954, to the late John and Margaret (Place) Gula. A lifelong resident of Akron, David proudly spent 16 years hauling brick and block for Akron Sales Co. He was a baseball enthusiast, an avid knife collector and always had a passion for music. Survived by children, Jennifer (Jason) Sager, Amy Gula and Julie Gula; 10 loving grandchildren; siblings: Susan Bandrowsky, John (Cathy), Paul (Deborah), and Frank (Becky); as well as many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be Friday 12/4 at 1:00 at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.







