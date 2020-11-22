David Michael Long passed away in the presence of his loving family and entered heaven on November 18, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio and worked for Kohn Beverage and Tramonte until retirement in 1994. David was a loyal patriot, who was proud to serve his country during the Korean war. To all his fellow Marines, Semper Fi. Dave was a suburban boy who always wanted to own a farm, and so he bought one; animals included. His retirement years were spent working the land, harvesting hay, and planting a vegetable garden as well as grape vines to make his own wine. He loved football; playing it AND watching it. Watching it, however, wasn't enough. He needed to be closer to the game and therefore became a football official. He loved good Italian food, friends, country music, and a good joke. He loved old dogs and some cats (Joey, Zack, Levi, Cody, Gunner, Sylvester....), children and being Santa, but most of all he loved his family, who cherished the time they were blessed to have with him. David was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Long; his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Irene Cleary; grandson, Michael Carcione and his siblings, Elsie Salatore, Kathryn McGuire, Joe Long, John Long, Martha Giacobone, and Lucy Sabino. He leaves behind his sister, Theresa (Frank) Ninni; daughters, Rebecca (Dan) Argenas, Rochelle (Will) Jendrisak, Jennifer (Tony) Carcione, and Kim Lappin; grandchildren, Anthony (Leslie) Argenas, Tim (Maegan) Argenas, Nicholas Carcione, David Carcione, Sarah (Jordan) Harris, Ashley Lappin, and Aaron Lappin; great grandchildren, Isaac Carcione, Mackenzie Carcione, Zoe Carcione, Ryan Tomayko, and Rowan Harris. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations, may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Francis de Sales Church. David shared the love of the song HOME by Michael Buble with his wife, Shirley. We are comforted to know he is finally there.