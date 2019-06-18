Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
David O. Burdette

David O. Burdette

David O. Burdette, 82, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019.

A longtime Akron resident, he was born in Ripley, WV on March 19, 1937. David loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and the love of his life, Betty. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty; siblings, Josephine, Phyllis, Leonard, Emmitt "JR", Marvin "Joey", Darlene and Glenis. He is survived by his siblings, Russell "Mickey", Rick, Roger, Marie, Mary; children, David M. (Kay), Pamela (Bernie) Montella; grandchildren, Jeff (Deborah) and Sarah Burdette, Tony, Andrew (Tiana), Aaron and Alex Montella; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Louella Burdette, Eli Montella.

Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019
