HUDSON -- David P. Sechrist, 83, died December 26, 2019. Born in Fremont, he was a longtime resident of Stow and Hudson. David was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He taught at Nordonia High School as a social studies teacher, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Riverside Alliance Church. David enjoyed travel, golf, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, John (Karen) Sechrist; daughter, Maryanne (Mike) Dunn; brother, John "Jack" Sechrist; sister, Ruth Ann Bedison, and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4th at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Great Commission Fund. ( https://secure.cmalliance.org/give/ ) (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020