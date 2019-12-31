Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sechrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Sechrist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David P. Sechrist Obituary
HUDSON -- David P. Sechrist, 83, died December 26, 2019. Born in Fremont, he was a longtime resident of Stow and Hudson. David was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He taught at Nordonia High School as a social studies teacher, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Riverside Alliance Church. David enjoyed travel, golf, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, John (Karen) Sechrist; daughter, Maryanne (Mike) Dunn; brother, John "Jack" Sechrist; sister, Ruth Ann Bedison, and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4th at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Great Commission Fund. ( https://secure.cmalliance.org/give/ ) (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now